MBTA officials say Fall River's part of the South Coast Rail is 'ahead of schedule so far'
MBTA officials say Fall River's part of the South Coast Rail is 'ahead of schedule so far'
Dan Medeiros - The Herald News
10/25/21
About a dozen local citizens toured three sites in Fall River and Freetown to gauge the progress of the nearly $1 billion South Coast Rail project.
Read Full Story on heraldnews.com
