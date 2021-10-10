Michigan football survives upset scare with late takeaway, beats Nebraska, 32-29
Michigan football survives upset scare with late takeaway, beats Nebraska, 32-29
Michael Cohen - Detroit Free Press
10/10/21
Michigan football needed a late takeaway to kick the winning field goal in the final two minutes, beating Nebraska, 32-29, on Saturday night.
