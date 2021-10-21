Migrant children are coming to Long Island to be resettled
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bruins place John Moore and Chris Wagner on waivers
Rising coffee bean prices may make your morning cup more bitter
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jermaine Johnson On Worcester School Committee Bid: Questionnaire
Carpionato now projects starting North End project in early 2023
Eddie Buehler, Matt Whitney lift North Kingstown past Portsmouth, 31-28, in D-I thriller
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jermaine Johnson On Worcester School Committee Bid: Questionnaire
Carpionato now projects starting North End project in early 2023
Secretary of State Gorbea hosts cybersecurity summit
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts Class of 2021
This Just In: A hero's welcome for soldier's remains; Dr. Jha's outlook for the holidays
A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Migrant children are coming to Long Island to be resettled
@www.twitter.com/JDReports - WSHU news
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi visited MercyFirst, a Long Island Facility where migrant children are housed before they can be relocated to live with a sponsor.
Read Full Story on wshu.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'New York is only as strong as its workers': Hochul visits Mercy Hospital picket line
Inside Deals: Save Up to 88% — Cuisinart Hand Mixer, 3-in-1 Styling Set, Wireless Headphones
PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain – Kevin Orelli, Town of Huntington Highway Superintendent
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL