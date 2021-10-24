[]
Misinformation Free-For-All And A 'Tepid' Response To Capitol Riots: Here's What The 'Facebook Papers' Allege So Far
Facebook dropped key misinformation controls after Election Day and offered only a ‘tepid’ response to growing violence during the January 6 Capitol riots, according to a trove of internal documents a company whistleblower provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission that are now forming the basis for an ongoing “Facebook Papers” series of exposes running in a number of major news organizations.