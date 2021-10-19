More summer feel with scattered showers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Brian Goldner, who led transformation a Hasbro, dies at 58
Tour brings Parsons’ past to life
Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinnati
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Georgia football is No. 1 for the first time since 1982. See how tailgaters felt on campus Saturday morning
To the editor | Governor Morrison should not be judged under a 21st century lens
Atlanta Hawks: Boogie Cousins is better than current backup options
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bain, Ramirez fall in men’s doubles final
One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 6 of 2021 season: Broncos crumbling, Rams still contenders
Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter agrees to extension at the 11th hour
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Gamethread: Atlanta at Dodgers (NLCS Game 3)/Astros at Red Sox (ALCS Game 4)
Georgia’s solar boom applauded in Clean Water Coalition’s ‘Clean 13’ report
Georgia water advocates honor ‘Clean 13’ for helping state’s rivers and coast
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Have our expectations for the Falcons changed after five games?
What to expect from MARTA's bus rapid transit line
A New Photography Exhibition Explores Southern Life From 16 Different Perspectives
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
More summer feel with scattered showers
Rob Perillo - KATC
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Acadiana's weather pattern will return to a more summer "feel" with milder temperatures at night and warmer readings in the afternoon.
Read Full Story on katc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tuesday's area volleyball results
Jefferson Community Foundation Offers Hurricane Ida Update
Did the two Louisiana contestants on The Bachelorette receive roses? Here are their entrances
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL