More Tar Balls Washing Up at San Diego Beaches
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Despite New Orleans' garbage crisis, LaToya Cantrell a lock for reelection, survey says
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Madonna parades through streets of New York, performs 'Like a Prayer' on church steps
NFL Week 5 picks: Rams edge Seahawks; Bengals beat Packers
New Orleans Events Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This Weekend
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Saints Need Cam Jordan to Deliver Sacks
Nell Nolan: De La Salle Class of '76 reunion; French-American Chamber of Commerce gathering
Madonna parades through streets of New York, performs 'Like a Prayer' on church steps
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Saints vs. WFT Pregame Report - Week 5
A Saturday without shootings? New Orleans gun violence abates, for a day, after bloody week
The Saints Need Cam Jordan to Deliver Sacks
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Madonna parades through streets of New York, performs 'Like a Prayer' on church steps
Louisiana 6-year-old helps out, 1 cup of lemonade at a time
Doc tells story of La. man convicted by non-unanimous jury
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
More Tar Balls Washing Up at San Diego Beaches
Audra Stafford,NBC 7 Staff - NBC 7 San Diego
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
The County’s Health and Human Services Agency has issued a public health advisory, urging people to “exercise caution at local beaches and to avoid contact if tar balls are seen.”
Read Full Story on nbcsandiego.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Long Beach Marathon To Be Run Sunday
Randall: Make today the best time of your life
Pavan, Humana-Paredes oust Olympic beach volleyball champs in Tour Finals semi
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL