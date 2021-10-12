Nebraska football: Trip to Minnesota an opportunity to turn the corner
Ryan Jaster - Saturday Tradition
10/12/21
When it comes to the Golden Gophers, there’s no better time for the Huskers to take the next step in the stages of building a program -- in the series and in the season.
