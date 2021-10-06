NELA schools can book giant, inflatable heart for health lessons
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
October is Honolulu Pride Month: Here’s how you can celebrate
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will preserve the quirks of the originals
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off Hawaii’s Coast
Understanding the story: Kona Pacific PCS students take on the Legend of Makoa
It's the Final Week to Enter Park West Gallery's 'Made in Hawaii' Artist Contest
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off Hawaii’s Coast
Beloved Hawaii Island woman who held a unique world record dies at 92
Help wanted: Substitute teacher shortage stretches Hawaii public schools thin
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Former NBA player Lazar Hayward arrested in Hawaii over alleged fake COVID test results
Pandemic Hardships Have Made Hawaii’s Nursing Shortage Even Worse
UFC legend BJ Penn to run for Governor of Hawaii after being involved in series of street fights
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off Hawaii’s Coast
Help wanted: Substitute teacher shortage stretches Hawaii public schools thin
BJ Penn announces bid for Hawaii governorship
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NELA schools can book giant, inflatable heart for health lessons
Kristen Payne - KNOE on MSN.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
The museum will use the giant heart to teach elementary students about parts of the organ and how to keep it healthy.
Read Full Story on knoe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Louisiana Gains Emergency Federal Funds, Rural Assistance
Abbeville wedding leads to COVID-19 outbreak, Louisiana Department of Health says
East Texas boy dies dies in rodeo accident in Louisiana
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL