Nevada Trucking Association challenges prevailing wage determination
Nevada Trucking Association challenges prevailing wage determination
Tyson Fisher - Land Line
10/12/21
Three Nevada trade associations are suing the Department of Labor, claiming it illegally imported outside data to calculate a higher prevailing wage.
Read Full Story on landline.media
