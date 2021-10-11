Newest invasive pest is creepy, crawly and now it's in Illinois
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Liberal Activist Who Targets Republicans With a MAGA Masquerade
‘How much more punishment can he take?’ Fans react as MMA veteran Bennett ‘loses SEVENTEENTH straight fight’ (VIDEO)
Ozy Media, Once a Darling of Investors, Shuts Down in a Swift Unraveling
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sebastian Kurz is just the latest EU leader to resign over corruption claims in the last decade
Cruisin’ the Coast wraps up with big expectations for next year
UTEP volleyball repeats sweep against LA Tech
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season
UConn football future opponents: Week 6
Cazenovia field hockey locks up OHSL regular-season title
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cruisin’ officials expect big results from economic impact sudy
Co-Lin to induct 2 in Hall of Fame, honor alumni at homecoming
Cazenovia field hockey locks up OHSL regular-season title
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
GENERATIONS: McGinnis Lumber Company thrives in Meridian
Lights! Music! Action: Manifesto launches from Good aunties to ATM Transformers
Critical race theory a 'threat'? What new Mississippi report says and why you should care.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Newest invasive pest is creepy, crawly and now it's in Illinois
David C.L. Bauer Jacksonville Journal-Courier - The Pantagraph
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Jumping worms — which also go by the equally unappealing names of crazy worms or snake worms — first were seen in Illinois in 2015 and quickly have spread across
Read Full Story on pantagraph.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Merck Anti-COVID Pill, Southwest Denies Flight Rumors
Task force weighs changes to cops' qualified immunity
Elmhurst Blotter: Catalytic converter stolen by two men using a rolling jack and a power saw
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL