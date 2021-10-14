Next Gen testing gives NASCAR drivers key time in new car
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Next Gen testing gives NASCAR drivers key time in new car
FOX Sports - Fox Sports
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Testing the Next Gen car gives drivers a chance to work out some bugs, but there is much work to be done, Bob Pockrass writes.
Read Full Story on foxsports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Voting Rights Advocates Express Concerns Over Redistricting Process at N.C. General Assembly
Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver Returns to Scene, Hits Police Officer and Drags Her 50 Feet
Prep Sports In And Around Raleigh: The Weekend Ahead
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL