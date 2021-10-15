NMSU Carlsbad enrollment jumps 13%
.
NMSU Carlsbad enrollment jumps 13%
Claudia L Silva - Carlsbad Current-Argus on MSN.com
10/15/21
New Mexico State University in Carlsbad had the highest one-year jump in student enrollment of all NMSU schools.
