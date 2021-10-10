North Carolina A&T holds off Lions 38-34
.
North Carolina A&T holds off Lions 38-34
News 19 Sports - WHNT
10/10/21
North Alabama overcame a 24-7 halftime deficit to take a fourth quarter lead, but the Lions couldn’t hold it in a 38-34 loss to North Carolina A&T at Truist Stadium.
Read Full Story on whnt.com
