North Carolina lieutenant governor faces resignation calls after terming homosexuality as 'filth'
North Carolina lieutenant governor faces resignation calls after terming homosexuality as 'filth'
by Virginia Aabram - Washington Examiner on MSN.com
10/9/21
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign after a video emerged of him calling "transgenderism" and homosexuality "filth."
