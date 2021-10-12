Northeast Ohio Jewish community helps Afghan refugees during 'Super Sunday' event
Northeast Ohio Jewish community helps Afghan refugees during 'Super Sunday' event
News 5 Staff - Cleveland
10/12/21
Northeast Ohio residents rallied together Sunday to support the local Jewish community as well as Afghan refugees resettling in the area.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
