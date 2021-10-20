Northeast Ohio Plein Air Festival artwork to be judged and exhibited in Canton
Northeast Ohio Plein Air Festival artwork to be judged and exhibited in Canton
Ed Balint, Canton Repository - The Repository
10/20/21
The NE Ohio Plein Air Festival is open to artists throughout the region. Paintings will be judged and displayed at Julliard Arts Center in Canton.
