Nurse convicted of using air injections to kill 4 patients
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dearborn's Week In Review
Dearborn Week In Review
State police helicopter helps corner suspected Dearborn car thief
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Riverview boys win 2021 Downriver Gabriel Richard Invite w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Noah's Deli in Dearborn reopens after a summer of flooding
Walmart employee in Dearborn alleges anti-Arab, anti-Muslim hate from managers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Arts council honors Wogaman, Campions, band for cultural efforts in Birmingham, Bloomfield
14-year-old suffers concussion in hit and run accident, police search for driver
Thomas Edison, a man ahead of his time, built his own electric car in 1912
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Dearborn City Clerk to extend office hours
Candidate Profile: Bob Constan, Dearborn Heights City Council
River Raisin Ragtime Revue, PlaneWave look to turn chapel into Haviland Hall concert venue
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Relatability, rising fortunes put MSU football recruiting 'ahead of schedule'
Candidate Profile: Hassan Ahmad, Dearborn Heights City Council
Dearborn High COVID-19 Clinic + Local Bridge Inspection Contract
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nurse convicted of using air injections to kill 4 patients
The Associated Press - FOX8 Cleveland
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.
Read Full Story on nxsttv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Bomb cyclone' over Pacific will target drought-stricken Washington, Oregon
Sanford-Fritch ISD to host $5 million bond election
Those gifts you want for the holidays? Don't wait too long.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL