Oakland could soon reduce speed limits on dangerous streets. Will that make them safer?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oakland could soon reduce speed limits on dangerous streets. Will that make them safer?
Jose Fermoso - oaklandside
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
A new state bill makes it easier for cities to lower speed limits. Some Oakland officials are optimistic it can reduce collisions, but others are skeptical.
Read Full Story on oaklandside.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Bay Area Rapper, Lil Theze, Killed After Robbery Attempt In Oakland – VIBE.com
10 years ago, OPD violently dismantled the Occupy Oakland camp
Northern California suffers through flooding and mud flows after historic storm
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL