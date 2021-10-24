Ogden edges Morgan 1-0 to win girls' 3A state soccer championship
Ogden edges Morgan 1-0 to win girls' 3A state soccer championship
By Eric Butler | Special to The Tribune - The Salt Lake Tribune
10/24/21
Ogden wins the girls’ Class 3A state soccer championship on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 victory over district rival Morgan in the third meeting of the season between the teams.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
