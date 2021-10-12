Ohio law permits marital rape in some cases. One survivor says the system is failing them.
Ohio law permits marital rape in some cases. One survivor says the system is failing them.
Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch - Columbus Dispatch
10/12/21
Ohio law allows perpetrators of marital rape to go without punishment in certain cases, leaving survivors confused and betrayed.
