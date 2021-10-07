Oregon House Rep. Andrea Salinas considers running for Congress
Oregon House Rep. Andrea Salinas considers running for Congress
Oregon House Rep. Andrea Salinas considers running for Congress - Portland Tribune
10/7/21
Salinas recently announced that she is considering running for Congressional District 6, the new seat created from the redistricting plan.
Read Full Story on pamplinmedia.com
