Outbreak Leads to 3 New Shigella Cases Among San Diego's Homeless Population
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘The Alpinist’: How Does Mountaineer Marc-André Leclerc Die?
Family of missing Juneau man ask community for help finding his body
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Slack Tide: Meditations on October
The shortest flights you can book with points
Living & Growing: Stone cold guilty on Mercy Street
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Juneau officials might rename this public space ‘Peratrovich Plaza’
Coast Guard medevacs fisherman pinned by crab pot southwest of Unalaska
Mallot looks back — and forward — 50 years after ANCSA
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Authorities identify serial killer victim with help from genealogy database
Juneau officials might rename this public space ‘Peratrovich Plaza’
Plane crashes at Juneau International Airport
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Juneau officials might rename this public space ‘Peratrovich Plaza’
For now, PA-Sea-Tac flights dashed
Video: USCG Medevacs Fisherman in Heavy Weather off Dutch Harbor
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Outbreak Leads to 3 New Shigella Cases Among San Diego's Homeless Population
Editor - Times of San Diego
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
San Diego County reported three new shigellosis cases from the ongoing outbreak, bringing the total to 18 confirmed cases, officials announced Thursday.
Read Full Story on timesofsandiego.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Bay Area, California job gains lose steam as COVID recovery wobbles
Great Pacific Garbage Patch: More than 31 tonnes of trash removed from giant plastic waste hub off California
Editorial: Serra's statue in the U.S. Capitol should be replaced with someone who represents California today
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL