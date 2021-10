Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on Clubhouse Live: 'We still have a lot more room to keep growing'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was Lazard’s guest. The show can be seen live at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill in downtown Appleton or on any of our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Facebook pages or websites,