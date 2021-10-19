Parents furious over recent fights at high school in Baton Rouge; EBR School officials launch 'full investigation'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Annapolis couple's alleged espionage leaves many questions
West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers improve; survivor shares chilling story of near-death
ICYMI: MSS on what to know as lawmakers redraw WV’s political maps
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How Facebook has Ruined Families; How the Facebook Mute Button Saves Families
Morgantown City Council takes final step towards ban on conversion therapy
The US suburban couple accused of a bungled treason plot
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Short-handed Herd beat Wright State 1-0 for 7th straight shutout
Gee sees purpose at WVU
Jacob Haas
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New board game highlights West Virginia
Raiden Childers sensed big game vs. East Fairmont coming last week
What a pup-me up: Kountry K-9 Groom and Board offers free boarding to veterans in need
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Parents furious over recent fights at high school in Baton Rouge; EBR School officials launch 'full investigation'
Lester Duhé - WAFB
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Wild fight videos were taken recently at Tara High School in Baton Rouge and on the bus, have some parents concerned.
Read Full Story on wafb.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jags' two award winners will be key in showdown versus SWAC's best offense
Baton Rouge 'Hot Team' tackles panhandling, provides local homeless population with resources
Lafayette residents demand answers from Guillory about police chief Glover's firing
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL