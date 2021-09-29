Parents react to Arizona mask mandate ruling
Parents react to Arizona mask mandate ruling
Angelique Lizarde - KVOA 4
9/29/21
While some parents are relieved over the mask mandate ruling, other parents tell News 4 Tucson they're exhausted and are very uncomfortable with their children still having to mask up at school.
Read Full Story on kvoa.com
