Paterson schools hire extra security firms, look to 'fill the gaps' amid surge of violence
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dover ‘Clickbait’ star relives her death from Wes Craven horror film this Halloween
Tennessee-Alabama 2021: A Reuniting of Old Flames — and the Extinguishing of Old Methods — in a Rivalry That’s Transcended Generations
Rex at the Royal Will Bring Lowcountry Cooking Back to South Street
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Illinois Supreme Court strikes down Cook County gun tax
Things to do in the San Fernando Valley, LA area, Oct. 21-28
‘The Phantom of the Open’ Review: Mark Rylance is Well Above Par in a Shaggy, Amiable Sports Comedy
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bun's Restaurant, a Delaware dining icon, is for sale
Girls Golf: Hayley Dye leaves lasting legacy with Delaware Hayes Pacers
Sea Design’s identity for Unboxed festival is centred around collaboration and togetherness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Gas prices in Delaware are spiking, and it may be a while before they begin to drop
It must be something in the (Newark) water
Sea Design’s identity for Unboxed festival is centred around collaboration and togetherness
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bun's Restaurant, a Delaware dining icon, is for sale
W R Berkley Corporation (WRB) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Sit back and relax: The Delaware Memorial Bridge
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Paterson schools hire extra security firms, look to 'fill the gaps' amid surge of violence
Joe Malinconico - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Paterson's schools maintain a $3.3 million security contract — but the district's vendor is struggling with staffing shortages.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tenafly celebrates New Jersey's first Korean Hanbok Day with swaths of silk and style
N.J. voters won't be required to wear masks at polling places inside schools on Election Day
COVID vaccine effectiveness study receives $4.9 million grant
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL