Petito case sparks resurgence in Ohio lawmakers' push for vote on Aisha's Law
Petito case sparks resurgence in Ohio lawmakers' push for vote on Aisha's Law
Nicole DeChant - Cleveland
10/18/21
In the wake of the Gabby Petito case, there’s a renewed push for a law in our state that News 5 investigators have been following from the start; Aisha's Law.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
