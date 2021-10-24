Pevely has new city administrator, police chief
Pevely has new city administrator, police chief
By Kevin Carbery - Leader Publications
10/24/21
The Pevely Board of Aldermen has filled two top jobs, hiring Andy Hixson as the new city administrator and Mark Glenn as the police chief.
Read Full Story on myleaderpaper.com
