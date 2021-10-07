POOL WARRIORS: Girls' numbers, promise are up in BHS swimming, guys feature strong talent
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Scottsdale Stars Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy Save Cardinals From Ugly Upset
Should You Think About Investing in The Joint Corp. (JYNT)?
Businesses Can Now Support Charitable Causes And Promote Their Brands At The Same Time With Promos For A Purpose
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Charred sweet potato and Spanish boquerones: 3 best bites I ate in metro Phoenix this week
3 Hotels That Offer Out-Of-This-World Stargazing Experiences
The best coffee cities in the US and Arizona, according to WalletHub
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
5 things to know as Scottsdale residents vote on plan for growth
An unlikely start, followed by a lawsuit and a pandemic: Scottsdale's Roxx Vodka has overcome obstacles
Kierland Commons Team Member Job Listing at Shake Shack in Scottsdale, AZ (Job ID 340168)
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces $1.3 Billion Revolving Credit and Term Loan Agreement
5 things to know as Scottsdale residents vote on plan for growth
Driven: The 2022 Lexus NX Embraces More Luxury, More Tech And Plug-In Hybrid Power
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
AZ Briefing: Scottsdale to vote on growth plan; Ariz.'s influential Hispanic Americans; downtown Phoenix YMCA closes pool
Rabalais: If Derek Stingley is done at LSU, he will be remembered for his fleeting greatness
Democrat Adam Metzendorf is running in the 6th Congressional District
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
POOL WARRIORS: Girls' numbers, promise are up in BHS swimming, guys feature strong talent
Mike Tupa - Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Swimming: Bartlesville High School girls' swimming features 14 athletes bristling with promise; boys' roster is slim but still features strong bite
Read Full Story on examiner-enterprise.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or an Ingenious Idea?
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on October 9
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL