Portland charter commission delves into balance of power between mayor and city manager
.
Portland charter commission delves into balance of power between mayor and city manager
Jeff Ham - Portland Press Herald
10/14/21
In a meeting this week, former Portland mayors shared their thoughts on the challenges of the job and how the elected position could be improved.
Read Full Story on pressherald.com
