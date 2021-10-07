Republican governors just visited the U.S.-Mexico border. Here's what happened
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Blowback to realtor’s King West TikTok reveals a very Toronto kind of insecurity
Dave Grohl: what book will the Foo Fighters frontman read on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, and when is he on TV?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
H.S. football Game of the Week: Oxford Hills hosts Thornton Academy in unbeaten battle
Philip Allott: North Yorkshire police boss resigns following vote of no confidence after Sarah Everard remarks
Bake Off Freya's looks completely different in moody model pictures as fans praise her 'unreal' look
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Blowback to realtor’s King West TikTok reveals a very Toronto kind of insecurity
Southgate in Scarborough honored with Affordable Housing Award from national coalition
Restart a Heart Day: Yorkshire mum inspired to teach students CPR after husband's fatal cardiac arrest
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Blowback to realtor’s King West TikTok reveals a very Toronto kind of insecurity
Ranked-choice voting advocate in 1st legislative term resigns Maine House seat
‘I’ve had a wonderful journey:’ Cavan man, 88, named longest living quadriplegic by Guinness World Records
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ star to visit SUNY Potsdam
Osmond brothers cast for world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical
Scarborough teen Tiernan Ingham, currently in treatment for leukaemia, completes Race for Life
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Republican governors just visited the U.S.-Mexico border. Here's what happened
D. Hunter Schwarz - deseret on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Republican governors said Biden ignored their request for a meeting so they made a trip to Texas to announce their border proposals
Read Full Story on deseret.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hunters make their way to South Dakota for 'best pheasant hunting in the world'
South Dakota volleyball defats Omaha in five-set match
Former Mount Vernon prep Jack Cochrane thriving at South Dakota
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL