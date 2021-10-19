SEC releases preseason college basketball poll
SEC releases preseason college basketball poll
Chris Pinson - WCJB
10/19/21
The Southeastern Conference unveiled its preseason rankings for the men's and women's teams. Florida falls outside the top five in each.
Read Full Story on wcjb.com
