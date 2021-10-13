SOARS-B Trial Disappoints in Autism
SOARS-B Trial Disappoints in Autism
John Gever - MedPage Today
10/13/21
You can strike intranasal oxytocin off the list of potential treatments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), results from the largest prospective trial to date indicated -- though not everyone agrees.
Read Full Story on medpagetoday.com
