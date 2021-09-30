South Georgia grower works to manage water supply
South Georgia grower works to manage water supply
Anthony Bordanaro - Albany (GA) WALB on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Droughts and increased farming have both contributed to lower levels in the Flint River. Now, in case of extreme drought, a new source for water withdrawal is being implemented to help farmers.
Read Full Story on walb.com
