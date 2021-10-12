Southern Idaho are at increased risk for landslides
Southern Idaho are at increased risk for landslides
Zach Bruhl - KMVT
10/12/21
As the wetter winter months begin to show their effects, areas in Southern Idaho especially those devastated by wildfire, are at an increased risk for flash floods and mudslides.
