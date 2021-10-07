Spring flowers blooming in fall amid warmer weather
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Penn State’s Sean Clifford on facing No. 3 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, No. 4 Nittany Lions’ tight ends and more
No. 4 Penn State preps for No. 3 Iowa’s ‘fast, confident and aggressive’ defense
There are marquee matchups all over tonight. Check here for Iowa high school football Week 6 live updates, analysis
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Knock and Drop Iowa receives $25,000 grant to help Latino families struggling with food insecurity
Hostile Iowa fans await Penn State in Big Ten showdown with playoff implications
Penn State vs. Iowa: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Knock and Drop Iowa receives $25,000 grant to help Latino families struggling with food insecurity
Iowa State football looks to sustain success after bye week
With playoffs looming, every game matters. We'll have live Week 7 Iowa high school football updates, analysis
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Defensive keys to a Penn State win over Iowa
Xavier Foster no longer on Iowa State basketball team
Knock and Drop Iowa receives $25,000 grant to help Latino families struggling with food insecurity
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Iowa vs. Penn State: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Xavier Foster no longer on Iowa State basketball team; police say he's 'target' of sexual assault investigation
5 things to know about former President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines on Saturday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Spring flowers blooming in fall amid warmer weather
Megan Zemple - KTTC
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Some southeastern Minnesota residents have been seeing plants that usually bloom in spring bloom again due to the warmer fall weather the region has been seeing.
Read Full Story on kttc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Minnesota author searches for Norwegian happiness in 'For the Love of Cod'
Minnesota Vikings Week 5 Injury Report: Barr set to return vs. Lions
State of Minnesota considering ways to cover unemployment fund debt
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL