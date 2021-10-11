Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich
Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich
NBCNews - NBC News on MSN.com
10/11/21
Court documents say Jonathan Toebbe began passing restricted details about Navy submarines to a person he believed was a foreign agent.
