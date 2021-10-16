Sulphur police investing fatality on Hwy 90
Sulphur police investing fatality on Hwy 90
Amanda Johnson,Jennifer Lott - KPLC
10/16/21
The Sulphur Police Department is investigating a fatal incident on Hwy 90 east of Kim Street. More information will be released when it is available.
