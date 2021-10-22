Tempe to move forward with renaming parks, streets linked to KKK members
Tempe to move forward with renaming parks, streets linked to KKK members
Patrick Hayes - ABC15 Arizona
10/22/21
Tempe city leaders will move forward with changing the name of several streets and parks named after now-deceased members of the Ku Klux Klan's Tempe chapter.
Read Full Story on abc15.com
