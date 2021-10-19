Tennessee Titans place Caleb Farley, Cameron Batson on injured reserve
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
Laid-off Detroit executive found new calling during pandemic
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Michigan Mother Dies Protecting Twin Sons in Tragic Car Crash
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
New Ann Arbor mural celebrates city culture, University of Michigan student life
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Tennessee Titans place Caleb Farley, Cameron Batson on injured reserve
Ben Arthur - Tennessean on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday also activated rookie safety Brady Breeze off IR and waived punter Johnny Townsend from the active roster.
Read Full Story on tennessean.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Josh Heupel could give Tennessee football a better shot against Alabama. Eventually. | Adams
Tennessee football fans set Neyland Stadium record for loudest crowd
Tennessee football: Jeremy Pruitt threatens to take Vols down with him in lawsuit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL