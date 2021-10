Thanks to Carson Wentz and Dolphins, Eagles could have three top-10 picks in 2022 NFL draft. Or not

Things couldn't be going better for the Eagles in maximizing the value of their potential three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. The Miami Dolphins are a mess at 1-5, with the possibility of a top-5 draft pick very much alive after a trade with the Eagles that hasn't benefited Miami.