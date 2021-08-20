The rate of 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infections has increased in Arizona
The rate of 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infections has increased in Arizona
Stephanie Innes and Alison Steinbach, The Indianapolis Star - Indianapolis Star
8/20/21
The rate of COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated Arizonans grew to 14% of confirmed cases in July, which works out to one in every seven cases.
Read Full Story on indystar.com
