Twins delivered prematurely while San Antonio mother battled COVID-19 headed home soon
Twins delivered prematurely while San Antonio mother battled COVID-19 headed home soon
Emily Martin - KSAT
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
A San Antonio mother who prematurely delivered twins while battling COVID-19 is now recovered and soon will get to bring her babies home from the hospital.
Read Full Story on ksat.com
