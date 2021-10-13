USMNT vs Costa Rica: Dest, Weah lead comeback in Columbus (video)
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
It's a Yard Sale: Huskies Once Again Choose Running Back by Committee
Hammer Time: Oregon State’s Jack Colletto thrives in multiple roles, teammate calls him ‘best football player on the team’
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 27-24 victory against Washington Huskies
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
High school football capsules (Oct. 14)
Solo art exhibition to go on display in COCC’s Health Careers Center
Huge numbers of fish-eating jaguars prowl Brazil’s wetlands
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
High school football capsules (Oct. 14)
Despite recent losses, no reason for Ducks or Beavers to panic
Manke, Huskies Claim Second-Consecutive Tournament Win
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Justius Lowe, Lake Oswego 3-star athlete, discusses new Oregon State Beavers offer, commitment timeline
Wilner Hotline: Arizona State Victory vs Utah Ends South Race
Oregon State Women’s Basketball: Beavers Release Conference Schedule
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
USMNT vs Costa Rica: Dest, Weah lead comeback in Columbus (video)
Nicholas Mendola - NBC Sports on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The USMNT was coming off a brutal performance in a 1-0 away loss to Panama and went down in the first minute in Ohio, but found all three (big) points.
Read Full Story on soccer.nbcsports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'I won't go that way': Local shooting victim's dad hopes for an end to 'street justice'
Columbus, Bexley work together to address troublesome roadway
Detroit Lions 'Have a Plan' for Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL