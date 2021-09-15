Utah GOP Lawmaker Says ICUs are Full Because of 'Chasing' Staff Away, Not COVID-19
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Saying goodbye to reporting the outdoors in the Magic Valley
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,905 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths
Trashelle Odom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Saying goodbye to reporting the outdoors in the Magic Valley
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NEW FAULKNER PLANETARIUM SHOW: UNSEEN UNIVERSE
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Utah GOP Lawmaker Says ICUs are Full Because of 'Chasing' Staff Away, Not COVID-19
Toria Barnhart - Newsweek on MSN.com
9/15/21
Join the Community
shares
"They're not out of space. They're out of employees. They chased their doctors away. They chased their nurses away. They made it hell for their employees."
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'We feel like we can keep going': Utah nurse explains superpower of being appreciated
New Gabby Petito bodycam video from Utah police shows aftermath of fight with Brian Laundrie
Dog the Bounty Hunter '100% sure' Brian Laundrie is alive; 'We're getting calls like crazy'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL