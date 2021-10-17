Video shows street racers trying to flee Georgia State Patrol troopers in East Point
[]
Video shows street racers trying to flee Georgia State Patrol troopers in East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta - FOX 5 Atlanta
10/17/21
A video released by Atlanta police shows the dramatic moments when Georgia State Patrol troopers break up an illegal street racing event in East Point.
Read Full Story on fox5atlanta.com
