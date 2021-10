The Virginia Tech Hokies fell to 3-2 on the 2021 season after Saturday’s heartbreaking 32-29 loss to the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was a difficult pill to swallow for Virginia Tech who thought the game was finished when hobbled quarterback Braxton Burmeister scampered 19 yards to give the Hokies a 29-21 lead with 3:55 remaining in the game.