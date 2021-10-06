Virtual dissection puts Central Community College on the 'cutting edge'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Minnesota Game in Real Time; News & Analysis
Minnesota musician Gaelynn Lea tapped for Broadway production of 'Macbeth'
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tonka Bay Marina Owner Gabriel Jabbour Receives First-of-its-Kind Research Partnership Award to Protect Minnesota's Lakes
Team-like: Hopeful Minnesota West women's golf program strives to compete with just two players
Minnesota Twins president Derek Falvey resisting rebuild after last-place finish: 'I'm not using that word'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
After such an impressive start this season, Vikings’ offense suddenly under fire
Twins hitting coach Edgar Varela reassigned to minor league system
Prep Sports In Richfield Area: The Weekend Ahead
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Twins hitting coach Edgar Varela reassigned to minor league system
For Minnesota-bred composer Sky Macklay, there's no limit
Weekend rain targets Minnesota's extreme drought areas
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Prep Sports In Richfield Area: The Weekend Ahead
Saint John’s University Creating Connected Campus
How Minnesota’s Early Fall ‘Micro-Season’ Creates Picture-Perfect Weather
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Virtual dissection puts Central Community College on the 'cutting edge'
Jessica Votipka - Grand Island Independent
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
An estimated 20,000 Americans donate their bodies to science each year, which means cadavers can be hard to come by.
Read Full Story on theindependent.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nebraska Online Gambling & Casinos
Faith Rottinghaus and Washburn volleyball seniors playing for a common goal: A championship
Big Ten picks: MLive's predictions for Michigan State-Rutgers, Michigan-Nebraska
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL