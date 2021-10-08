Walking RI: At Trustom Pond in South Kingstown, silence is golden
Walking RI: At Trustom Pond in South Kingstown, silence is golden
John Kostrzewa - Providence Journal
10/8/21
Trustom Pond, the only undeveloped coastal salt pond in RI, has become a sanctuary to many species of wildlife during various migratory seasons.
