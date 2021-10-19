Washington State fires football coach Rolovich for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ Sequels Push Back Release Dates
Grand Tour's Richard Hammond under fire from Will Young in 'homophobic jokes' row
Eon Executive, James Higgins, U.K. Distributor of ‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Top Gun,’ Dies at 98
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Alison Hammond reveals her 'sliding doors moment' after turning down Blind Date
Indiana Pacers: 4 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season
Indiana Jones 5 And Most Major Marvel Studios Movies Just Got Delayed By Disney
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Diver finds 900-year-old crusader sword on seabed off the Carmel coast
Diver discovers barnacle-encrusted Crusader sword off the coast of Israel
Apex Legends welcomes Ash from Titanfall 2 in Season 11
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Study Shows How Much More Indiana’s Counties Are Spending On Jails
Indiana State Police partners with DEA for the 21st Drug Take Back initiative
Indiana high school basketball puts players in the NBA in 2021-22
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Study Shows How Much More Indiana’s Counties Are Spending On Jails
IHSAA football power rankings: Indy-area's best class-by-class heading into sectionals
Gov. Chris Christie makes Fort Wayne stop at Jim Banks fundraiser
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Washington State fires football coach Rolovich for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press - CBS17 Raleigh
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Also fired for refusing vaccination were assistant coaches Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber.
Read Full Story on cbs17.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Structural mechanism of anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies that target separate spike epitopes
HCA: Asheville residents' anti-trust lawsuit is an 'end-run' around Mission hospital sale
Some Tacoma residents feel crime is 'taking over.' They demand change from the city
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL